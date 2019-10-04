Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 99.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,992 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.64. 382,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $233.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

