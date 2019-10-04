Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Raises Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after buying an additional 2,134,191 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 790.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 62.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 116,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

