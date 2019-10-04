Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 578 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $120,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

FELE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.66. 932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,459. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

