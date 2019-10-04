Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Avon Products worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVP. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,590,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,476,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,340,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,054,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,237,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $64,248.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE:AVP opened at $4.32 on Friday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Avon Products’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

