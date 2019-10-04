Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 106,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $139,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $174,176.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $65.75 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

