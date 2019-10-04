PARETO Rewards Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One PARETO Rewards token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. PARETO Rewards has a market cap of $1.22 million and $110.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARETO Rewards alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038838 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.05423131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001057 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Token Profile

PARETO Rewards is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,629,499 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARETO Rewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARETO Rewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.