Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

