Particl (PART) One Day Volume Hits $38,177.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00010681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z. Particl has a market cap of $7.07 million and $38,177.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000226 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

