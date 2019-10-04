Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 44,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 240 acres in Nevada. The company also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada.

