Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $9.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

