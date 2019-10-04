Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given “Buy” Rating at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $84.35. 1,334,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $201,843.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,482.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,137 shares of company stock worth $4,275,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

