Pendragon (LON:PDG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 595686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

PDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pendragon from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pendragon from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

