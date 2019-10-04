PENG (PENG) Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $126,618.00 and $407.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last week, PENG has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.01013736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,099,721,869 coins and its circulating supply is 7,165,819,011 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.