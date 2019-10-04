Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFLT. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 45,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,825. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $440.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 107.55%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,356. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $575,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 426,133 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

