Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pennon Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pennon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $10.15 on Monday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.