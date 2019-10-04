PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

PepsiCo stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.50. 4,017,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,362. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

