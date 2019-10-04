PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.48. 3,026,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $139.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

