PepsiCo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 25,501 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 592% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,685 call options.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,935,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.26.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.