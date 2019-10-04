Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 70,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 81,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 61,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Pfizer by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 401,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

PFE stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 629,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,099,684. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

