Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after buying an additional 1,295,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after buying an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

NYSE PM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $76.98. 1,285,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.