Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,071. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

