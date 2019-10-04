Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 45.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.71. 16,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,633. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

