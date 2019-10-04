Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 85,494 Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,494 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after buying an additional 3,157,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 437,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $5,332,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $4,557,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,809.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 215,995 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.57. 6,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,584. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $230.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Transportadora de Gas del Sur currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

