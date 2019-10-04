Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mongodb by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,626,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.61. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $250,447.08. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $3,242,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,091 shares of company stock worth $14,667,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mongodb from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura set a $76.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

