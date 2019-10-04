Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of Edwardsville grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 7,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.