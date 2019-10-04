Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 3,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,256. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

