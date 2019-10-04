Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

VWO opened at $39.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

