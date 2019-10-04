Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,555 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,989.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $209.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $223.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.86.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.8344 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

