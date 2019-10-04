Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 562.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 1,871,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CEPU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NYSE CEPU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

