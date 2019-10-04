Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,395 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $27.40 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.