Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,911 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 771.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,748.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Conor Murphy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

