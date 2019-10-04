Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,800 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

