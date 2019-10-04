Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

DQ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. 14,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,388. The company has a market cap of $487.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Daqo New Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

