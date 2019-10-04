Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post sales of $6.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $33.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.35 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $33.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%.

PIRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.02. 642,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,582. The company has a market cap of $168.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,011,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

