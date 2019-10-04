Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PMF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

