Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. GMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.50.

Shares of PL stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.08. 79,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.08 million and a P/E ratio of 59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.63. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$16.50.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.80 million. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Pinnacle Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.15%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

