PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0144 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PIXEL has a market cap of $851,017.00 and $469,378.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 105.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,189.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.67 or 0.02728082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00460880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,034,231 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

