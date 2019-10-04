Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Receives $67.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen set a $61.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 845,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 382,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 240,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plantronics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

