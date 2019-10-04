PlayChip (PLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.48 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $543.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038386 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.31 or 0.05348980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001045 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.