PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on PNM Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 310,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,702. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.21. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 81,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

