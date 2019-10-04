Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $51,000 in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 690,823 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 461,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,433,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,521,000 after purchasing an additional 306,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,783,089.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,478. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.