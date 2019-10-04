Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,145,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 400,724 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,762,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synovus Financial by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,474,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after purchasing an additional 451,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

