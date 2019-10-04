Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,949,000 after purchasing an additional 262,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,346,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,057,000 after purchasing an additional 160,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $110,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $72,060.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,939 shares of company stock worth $255,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OFC. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.