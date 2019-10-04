Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 2,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RLI by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.75.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. RLI’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.79 per share, for a total transaction of $90,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

