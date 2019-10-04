Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Polymetal International to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,140 ($14.90).

Shares of POLY traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,142.50 ($14.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 599.40 ($7.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 949.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

