Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.69 million, a P/E ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.21. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.31 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Bonnie V. Hancock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $655,497. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $2,345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

