PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

PRGX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,474. The company has a market cap of $116.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRGX Global news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,998.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PRGX Global by 44.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRGX Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

