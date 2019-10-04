Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,017 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $45,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB remained flat at $$151.06 during trading hours on Friday. 454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,993. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.69.

In other news, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

