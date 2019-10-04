Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,284,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $43,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.14. 40,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

