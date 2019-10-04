Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,120 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.99% of Helen of Troy worth $65,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,483 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 782.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,526,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.74. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $160.39.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

